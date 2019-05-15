Gables Optimal Health: The Art of Healing

With a passion for supporting the physical and mental health of the community for more than 20 years, Gables Optimal Health helps clients and patients find the perfect way to reach their peak potential in a natural and balanced way.

Meet the experienced and passionate practitioners at Gables Optimal Health, each focusing on a specific holistic modality:

ACUPUNCTURE

Lissa Nirenberg DOM, FABORM treats patients of all ages in the areas of fertility, emotional issues and physical pain.

Ada Y. Knecht, DOM, Doctor of Oriental Medicine, specializing in pain relief for the entire body.

DIETICIAN

Monali Zaveri M.S, RD, LD/N, CDE helps clients make healthy lifestyle changes through nutrition counseling – she specializes in addressing diabetes, heart disease, food allergies and autoimmune conditions.

REIKI

Mimi Perez uses the Usui Reiki method to help people with pain, anxiety, stress, negative beliefs, and depression. She also offers home and office clearing/cleansing.

Joan Nordhagen, certified with Japan, is one of the few Jikiden Reiki teachers and practitioners in South Florida. This Japanese energy healing method helps with illness and restores physical, mental, and emotional health.

CLINICAL THERMOGRAPHY

Jennifer Kaufman, CCT, offers thermography breast and full body screenings; radiation free, compression free, painless; no direct contact.

STRESS RELIEF COUNSELOR

Paty ‘Mariposa’ Hernandez uses complementary therapies to help release stress naturally including counseling, coaching, Reiki, and other energy healing techniques.

REFLEXOLOGY

Mary Susan Heydemann RN, LMT, aids the body in healing using reflex points in the feet and hands to reduce pain, restore function and movement, decrease fluid accumulation, improve circulation, and promote relaxation.

MASSAGE THERAPY

Oneida Barisuck, LMT, specializes in deep tissue and prenatal massage.

Gables Optimal Health is located at 195 Giralda Ave., Suite B (2nd floor), Coral Gables, FL 33134.

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 305-567-1973 or send an email to info@gablesoptimalhealth.com. Also visit www.gablesoptimalhealth.com.