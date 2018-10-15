Gabriel A. Garay named president of the Coral Gables Bar Association

The Law Offices of Robert L. Parks has announced that Gabriel A. Garay has been elected president of the Coral Gables Bar Association (CGBA). Previously, Garay was president-elect and treasurer for the organization.

“I am truly humbled and honored to serve as president of the CGBA. I’m looking forward to working with our board and the entire membership to continue to find ways to serve our membership and to provide legal education on relevant legal topics,” Garay said.

“Gabe continues to use his time and talent to serve the community he loves,” said Robert L. Parks, principal and managing partner of the firm. “I am certain that the CGBA will continue to flourish under his leadership.”

Garay, an Associate with the Parks firm, focuses his practice on aviation, wrongful death, premises liability, products liability, resort litigation, personal injury and commercial litigation with a concentration in forum non conveniens and forum selection clause defenses, which allow plaintiffs to litigate their cases in the United States rather than abroad.

Garay earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. In law school at Florida International University College of Law, Garay distinguished himself as a member of the Trial Team and earned Dean’s List honors. He is a 40 Under 40 Honoree for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and a member of the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 (Plaintiff).

The Coral Gables Bar Association (CGBA) is a non-profit, voluntary bar association with a mission to promote the exchange of ideas and information, the observance of the highest professional ethics and standards, and the education of its members on relevant issues in the legal profession. CGBA’s members include judges, lawyers, and law students interested in issues affecting the Coral Gables community and broader legal issues impacting South Florida and beyond.

The Law Offices of Robert L. Parks, PL, is a Miami-based trial firm specializing in personal injury, complex litigation, product liability, class action litigation, negligent security and aviation-related matters. For more information, visit www.RLPlegal.com or call 305-445-4430.