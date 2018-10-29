Giralda Place to present inaugural Gables Food, Wine & Spirits Festival pre-party

Giralda Place — Downtown Coral Gables’ newly completed, mixed-use project, combining 33 residences, ground-floor retail and office space — will host this year’s inaugural Coral Gables Food, Wine & Spirits Festival pre-party. Taking place on Friday, Nov. 2, 6-9 p.m., the soiree will launch the celebrated event into its ninth year.

Set just steps from the festival’s Coral Gables Museum starting location, the pre-party will join locals and industry leaders, as well as serve to introduce several of the participating wine and spirits vendors such as Gubba Rum, Dented Brick Distillery, Concrete Beach Brewery, and John Moore Gin.

Guests can savor a taste of authentic French cuisine by Amour de Miami, a Brickell-based eatery owned by Chef Arnaud Ferlin that will provide a sampling of signature items such as Croque Monsieur, quinoa salad with seared spicy tuna, and Quiche Lorraine.

During the event, guests will be invited to privately tour the new luxury condominium Giralda Place, it’s stunning amenities and two-level model residence designed by award-winning B+G Design Inc. The backdrop for the evening’s festivities will be the buildings seventh-floor pool deck, boasting a combination of Hamptons-style white and beige seating and lounge areas, a 48-foot pool, and summer kitchen.

Tickets are $49 per person, including two complimentary cocktails, and can be purchased on Eventbrite. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Coral Gables Firefighters Benevolent Association, a non-profit that aims to serve and support our local community.

Giralda Place is a defining, mixed-use project in the heart of Downtown Coral Gables. The building is located at 255-275 Giralda Ave., offering 33 modern residences, as well as 57,000 square feet of “Class A” office space, and 13,390 square feet of ground-floor retail.

Giralda Place is designed by John Fullerton of Fullerton Group Architects in the classic Mediterranean style that is synonymous with Coral Gables, with interiors by B+G Design Inc. The luxury residences are a fusion of functionality and contemporary style, with a variety of spacious floor plans.

The project is developed by Heidi Eckes-Chantré, who has successfully funded and developed real estate ventures in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Working alongside Eckes-Chantré on the development team are co-developers Kim Tabet and Christopher Brown. Exclusive sales and marketing for the project are by EWM Realty International.

For more information, visit www.giraldaplace.com or call 786-409-6500.