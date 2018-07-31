Greater Miami Jewish Federation elects board chair and general campaign chair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has elected Jeffrey Scheck to serve as chair of the Board of Directors and Isaac K. “Ike” Fisher to serve as vice chair and General Campaign Chair, effective July 1.

The Federation installed a full slate of 2018-19 officers and board of directors members during its recent 80th Annual Meeting, and honored outgoing board chair Amy N. Dean.

“Both Jeffrey and Ike are longtime, highly respected members of our community who have a deep commitment to Miami, the people of Israel and our worldwide Jewish family,” said Jacob Solomon, Federation president and CEO. “We are so very fortunate to have them heading our Federation and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”

Scheck served the Greater Miami Jewish Federation during the past two years as vice chair of the board of directors and general campaign chair, and was a leader of Federation’s 2018 Israel at 70 Miami Mission. He previously served on Federation’s Executive Committee as Major Gifts chair and chair of The Foundation of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. He also has been a member of Federation’s Administrative, Audit and Financial Management committees.

A past president of the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, Scheck is a past trustee of Scheck Hillel Community School, which was founded by his parents, Raquel and Michael Scheck. He is chair of Aventura Hospital, where he previously served as vice chair and a board of trustees member.

Scheck is vice president of Scheck Group, a family investment company. A non-practicing Certified Public Accountant, he sits on the boards of Apollo Bank, New Horizons of South Florida and Florida Vocational Institute.

“It’s an honor for me to be part of this amazing Jewish community,” Scheck said. “Miami is one of the most diverse and caring Jewish communities in the world, and I’m excited to have been chosen to play this role as board chair.”

Scheck graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a former member of The Jewish Federations of North America’s Young Leadership Cabinet and is actively involved in Temple Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus. He lives in Aventura with his wife, Adrienne, and their four children.

Isaac K. “Ike” Fisher most recently served as Greater Miami Jewish Federation’s Major Gifts Chair. He previously held the position of treasurer and Executive Committee member, and was a member of the Professional Advisory Committee of The Foundation of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. He currently is a member of the National Board of Directors of AIPAC.

Fisher is a real estate investor and principal of Capital Realty Services Inc., a diversified real estate company providing management, leasing, financing, sales and consulting services for commercial investments. He has been a partner in commercial real estate through Capital Realty since 1988.

Prior to joining Capital Realty, he was vice president of Sonnenblick-Goldman Southeast Corp. Earlier in his career, Fisher practiced law in a variety of capacities in Florida and in Tel Aviv, Israel. He is a member of the Florida Bar and an inactive member of the Israel Chamber of Advocates.

“Federation has played a vital role in building Miami’s Jewish community for the past 80 years,” Fisher said. “It acts as a bridge between our different synagogues, schools, agencies and denominations to bring people together under one roof, both daily and in times of emergency. I hope that Jeff and I can maintain and enhance this great community tradition.”

A graduate of George Washington University, Fisher received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Florida College of Law. He resides in Miami and Tel Aviv. His life partner is Lourdes Gabriela Suarez and he has two adult children, Rachel and Cobi.