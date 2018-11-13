Halloween and Thanksgiving activities usher in season of giving

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Halloween brought out the child in most everyone if Coral Gables events were any indication.

The Coral Gables Museum welcomed kids with lots of great activities. This writer, whose company also parties that day, was once again asked to judge the over-the-top costume contest at Coral Gables Hospital where laughs were many. From productions by the top two winners: Red Riding Hood (wolf and all) and a reproduction of the royal wedding, team building was evident and hilarious. It would seem there needs to be a broader competition among hospitals as these people are creative and very funny.

This might be a good event for our Coral Gables Chamber and Mark Trowbridge to create having just come off of another successful Burgerlicious event.

In other action, South Florida is a most generous community year round but even more so during the upcoming holiday season. From the Salvation Army bell ringers to our many service organizations, temples and churches, the spirit of giving abounds. The Merrick Festival Caroling Competition, spearheaded by Sally Baumgartner Goodman, is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

Starting Nov. 28 and continuing through Dec. 2, 30 school choirs from around Miami-Dade will be competing for cash prizes in this annual event that helps support performing arts programs. The performances are in front of the giant poinsettia tree at the 550 Biltmore Building nightly at 7 p.m. with the exception of Sunday which will begin at 3 p.m. For information on times visit www.carolingcompetition.org. An awards show will be held Tuesday night, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. dmission is free to the public.

Save the morning of Sunday, Dec. 2, for the 2018 Jingle Bell Run of Miami to take place at The Falls. This is the longest-running, holiday-themed 5K race series anywhere and proceeds benefit the Arthritis Foundation’s efforts to cure America’s No. 1 cause of disability.

Executive director Lisa Boccia encourages everyone to don their favorite holiday costume, tie bells to their shoelaces and help support this fight to cure arthritis. Bring a team of friends, family and co-workers to run or walk, spread smiles and good cheer…and be a Champion of Yes. One hundred percent of your registration fee and fundraising efforts go to this great cause. For more help or information about the 2018 Jingle Bell Run of Miami, contact Lisa at lboccia@arthritis.org or call 305-928-3553.

Of course, there are some great parades coming soon as well. The 22nd annual Miracle on 136th Street holiday parade with Grand Marshal Ron Magill will step off at 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 at The Falls. Then the grand daddy of all parades will be on Sunday, Dec. 2, in Coral Gables with the Jr. Orange Bowl Parade at 5 p.m. The parade goes down Miracle Mile with grandstand seating in front of City Hall available as well.

The Junior Orange Bowl is in full swing having just had its Robotics Competition the weekend of Nov. 2 and so many more events in the next months from world class tennis and golf tournaments to sports ability games and basketball. For more information, visit jrorangebowl.org.

By the way, Coral Gables Rotary is planning its annual Chili Cook Off for Sunday, Feb. 24, and will be accepting entries soon for chefs. This is one event that the Coral Gables Woman’s Club commits to every year following the Feb. 9 Gala, chaired by Iris Segui. Save the date for both events.

Speaking of Rotary, there is a new Rotary fellowship being introduced into Miami-Dade County, called Rotary Means Business.

The first meeting for our area was held on Oct. 23 at the Tank Brewing Company which offered a private room for this networking social. Rotarians gathered from all over the Greater Miami area getting to know each other and share what their clubs are doing.

Look for more of these events in 2019. Among the many attending with this writer from the Gables Club were Dr. Imelda Medina, Neil Kodsi, Tony Pinheiro, Keith Noble, Felipe Vidal, Jorge Garcia and Felipe Madrigal.

May you all have a blessed and happy thanksgiving.

Until next time, keep making each day count.