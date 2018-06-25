Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Hospital Corpsman from Miami now serving on U.S. Navy ship

By: Community News |June 25, 2018

Hospital Corpsman from Miami now serving on U.S. Navy shipHospital Corpsman Second Class Michello Willard (left), from Miami, trains Airman Evangello Streuli, from Reading, PA, how to make casualty reports during a recent integrated training team drill aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21). New York, homeported in Mayport, FL is conducting naval operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interest in Europe and Africa.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Hospital Corpsman from Miami now serving on U.S. Navy ship"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*