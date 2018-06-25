Hospital Corpsman from Miami now serving on U.S. Navy ship

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Michello Willard (left), from Miami, trains Airman Evangello Streuli, from Reading, PA, how to make casualty reports during a recent integrated training team drill aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21). New York, homeported in Mayport, FL is conducting naval operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interest in Europe and Africa.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

