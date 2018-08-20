Important safety reminders as students return to school

The City of Coral Gables wants you to be accident-free all year round, especially now that children are going back to school and traffic around school zones increases. Remember to follow important safety tips:

Obey all posted speed signs: Obey all speed signs and slow down when entering 15 mph school speed zones. The new speed limit on residential streets in Coral Gables is 25 mph. Expect police traffic enforcement throughout Coral Gables.

Obey all posted roadway signs: Pay special attention to “do not enter” signs as they are for designated limited access streets around some schools.

When stopping, standing, or parking your vehicle, use the designated areas only: Do not block driveways, sidewalks or crosswalks while dropping or picking up students around school areas.

Stopping, standing or parking to load or unload passengers is prohibited: Do not stop on the roadway or curb of a street, on a sidewalk, within an intersection, on a crossroad, on a bicycle path, or any other place where official traffic control prohibits stopping.

Buckle up: Ensure that all occupants of your vehicle, especially children, always are buckled up. Children must be secured in proper child safety seats and/or booster chairs, if applicable.

Don’t text and drive: Texting while driving is prohibited. A motorist may be fined for texting if pulled over on another offense.

Once stopped, a driver could receive two tickets, one for the first infraction and one for texting. Texting and driving while committing a moving violation within a school zone will result in two points added to the offender’s driver license record, in addition to the points for the moving violation.

Pedestrian safety tips: Stop at the curb/edge of pavement, and look left-right-left before crossing a street. Always use designated crosswalks and pedestrian signals with a crossing guard, when available. Do not cross in front of a vehicle unless you know for sure the driver clearly sees you and is stopping.

Bike safety tips: Get ready to ride by putting on a properly fitted helmet and doing a pre-ride ABC Quick check (air, brakes, chain and quick release) of the bike to make sure it is safe to ride. Follow the rules of the road at all times.

School bus safety tips for children: When walking to a bus stop, use sidewalks if available. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left facing traffic. Never speak to strangers at the bus stop or get into a stranger’s car. Wait for the bus to arrive, watch for red flashing lights and the stop arm to extend. When riding in a bus always wear your seatbelt and obey the driver.

School bus safety tips for drivers: Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm signal indicate the bus is stopped and that children are getting on or off. Cars must stop a safe distance away and not proceed until the red lights stop flashing.

Be safe…be seen: When walking or bike riding, wear bright colors during the day. During dawn, dusk and night times, use lights and/or reflective clothing so you are more visible to drivers. Backpacks should have reflective materials on them.