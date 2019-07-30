Internationally Recognized Exhibition ‘The Silence Project’ Comes to Miracle Mile This Summer

The Silence Project, a partnership between The Business Improvement District (BID) of Coral Gables, the Coral Gables Community Foundation, the City of Coral Gables and Conde Contemporary, was unveiled on Friday, June 28. The internationally acclaimed project by Flor Mayoral features portraits of Coral Gables community members displaying the universal gesture and symbol for silence in select vacant storefronts along Miracle Mile.

Mayoral began the Silence Project in 2007, creating the now instantly recognizable black and white portraits of people from all walks of life making the sign of silence.

“These single portraits are telling a story of a community that can elevate itself above the noise and still connect,” said Venny Torre, president of the BID of Coral Gables. “Coral Gables is made up of people from all walks of life, so this is a project that celebrates the city’s diversity and culture.”

Fourteen storefronts are showcasing 75 black and white portraits of people who make up the fabric of the Coral Gables community in silent reverie. There will also be a public exhibition at McBride Plaza (150 Miracle Mile), which includes large scale portraits and interactive projections on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning on Gallery Night, Friday, July 5 and running through Friday, August 2nd.

Coral Gables residents and visitors can create their own “Silence Project” photos at home using the hashtag #SilenceProject for a chance to have their versions projected during the weekend public exhibitions at McBride Plaza.

Added Mayoral: “I am beyond pleased that my artistic project is bringing organizations in Coral Gables together, in service of the community.”

This exhibition is the first of many vacant store projects to come. Select Miracle Mile storefronts include: 200 Miracle Mile; 202 Miracle Mile; 216 Miracle Mile; 219 Miracle Mile; 223 Miracle Mile; 225 Miracle Mile; 257 Miracle Mile; 299 Miracle Mile; 308 Miracle Mile; 330 Miracle Mile; 355 Miracle Mile; 365 Miracle Mile; 376 Miracle Mile and 380 Miracle Mile.

Guests may also view a selection of portraits at Conde Contemporary (204 Miracle Mile) on Friday, July 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a portion of portrait sales donated to The Coral Gables Community Foundation.

To learn more about the exhibition, please visit shopcoralgables.com.