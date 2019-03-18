It Takes Patience to Capture that “Instagram Moment”

Internationally renowned photographer Nancy Ney is showcasing her spectacular award winning photography at Frames USA & Art Gallery. Having spent most of her recent time traveling to remote and amazing places, Ney’s photography is extremely sought after for both business and private home settings. The photo exhibition is opening on March 22, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm and hopes to attract local photography and travel admirers.

Ms. Ney’s photography is so captivating. The way she captures all the peoples’ faces from Morocco, India, Africa, Cuba, and the list goes on is breathtaking. “Just by looking at the facial expressions show the intensity of the grind of the culture that Nancy Ney has photographed,” says Adam Brand, gallery owner.

Guests will have the opportunity to see Ms. Ney in person and get an in-depth lecture about why she chose to capture fine art travel images and leave behind the advertising world of photography. Attendees of the photography show will ultimately marvel at the images of the small town people to the rock concerts throughout the United States. The photo exhibition will last through April 15th, 2019 at Frames USA & Art Gallery. All pieces are for sale and are great purchases for residential areas or office conference rooms.

Frames USA & Art Gallery is a local custom picture frame shop and art gallery located on Bird Road. They are open seven days a week. There website is framesusamiami.com. For more information about this event, please call Frames USA at (305) 666-3355.