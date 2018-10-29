John Allen, Coral Gables Museum executive director, honored by DAR

The Coral Gables Museum has announced that its executive director, John Allen, was honored by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Allen received the Excellence in Community Service Award on Tuesday, Oct. 9, during a luncheon at the Coral Reef Yacht Club.

Allen was presented with the award by former Coral Gables Mayor Dorothy Thomson on behalf of Kay Yarborough, national chair of the DAR Community Service Award Committee. Mayor Thomson, in her remarks, noted Allen’s many years of service and participation in non-profit and charitable organizations, which include having served as chair of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Coral Gables Museum, and as a board member of the Coral Gables Community Foundation where he currently serves on the Community Giving Committee. Other organizations in which Allen has been active include the President’s Cabinet of Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation and as a board member of the Coral Gables Art Cinema.

Following a 25-year career in mortgage banking, Allen, who sat on the board of the Coral Gables Museum for six years, including serving as chair, was named the executive director of the museum in December 2017.

Works from the permanent collections, along with a rotation of temporary exhibitions, are on view in the museum’s galleries Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

