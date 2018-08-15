Join us for a celebration, on Friday August 17th!

Kumon of Coral Gables-University

Shops at Merrick Park

256 Altara Avenue

Coral Gables, Florida 33146

Tel: (305) 665-3276

Join us for a celebration!

Did you know Kumon is celebrating it’s 60th anniversary? Founded in 1958 in Japan, Kumon has proven to be a time-tested learning program, reaching more than 4 million students in 50 countries worldwide. This year our Kumon center joins in on the celebration as we ring in a decade of service in our community! Formerly known as Kumon of South Miami, Kumon of Coral Gables has proudly enriched the lives of nearly 3,000 students since opening our doors in 2008.

On Friday August 17th, 2018 from 6-9pm, we welcome you to join us as we recognize our students for their hard work in our new home at the Shops at Merrick Park. Awards will be given, and beverages and light fare will be served. Everyone is welcome.