Junior Orange Bowl crowns Royal Court for 2018-19

The Junior Orange Bowl celebrated a 67-year tradition of crowning its Royal Court on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Coco Plum Woman’s Club in Coral Gables as Queen Sofia Machado, along with Princess Takiyah S. Belfort, Princess Addison Arce, and Little Sister Khloe Selena Longsworth were chosen to reign over all Junior Orange Bowl events during the 2018-19 festival season.

“We’re proud of the outstanding young women who gave their all during the Royal Court finals this year,” said Royal Court chair Luisaura Alvarez. “I’m very excited to get to know the new Royal Court and to watch them shine in their new roles.

“With all the exciting new events planned for the Royal Court this year, I look forward to sharing in new experiences with these four wonderful young ladies and empowering them during their yearlong journey with the Junior Orange Bowl,” Alvarez continued.

“Congratulations to our 2018-19 Royal Court. We look forward to keeping in contact with all the participants involved in this year’s competition,” said Junior Orange Bowl president Frandley DeFilie. “Our goal is to instill and develop leadership and a passion for community service through the Royal Court Program. Participants will be invited to ongoing workshops which aims to provide these young ladies with a platform to grow into future influential community leaders.”

The Royal Court will serve as volunteers and goodwill ambassadors at all the 2018-19 Junior Orange Bowl Festival events. The Royal Court Leadership program will consist of a series of opportunities for the court and their peers to make a positive difference in the community through volunteer activities, social and educational workshops, and leadership development through mentorship.

The Queen, Princesses, and Little Sister also will ride on The Royal Court Float during the organization’s marquee event, the 70th Junior Orange Bowl Parade down Miracle Mile in Downtown Coral Gables on Dec. 2.

For Royal Court sponsorship opportunities, or to request a Royal Court appearance at your event, visit www.juniororangebowl.org/what-we-do/royal-court.

The Junior Orange Bowl Festival is possible with the support of Festival Presenting Sponsor the Orange Bowl, as well as Festival Sponsors the City of Coral Gables, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Badia Spices Inc., Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, and Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council. The Junior Orange Bowl Committee Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the community of South Florida and the youth of the world by providing competitive, academic and multicultural experiences.

For information on all Junior Orange Bowl events visit jrorangebowl.org.

Founded in 1948 with the inaugural Junior Orange Bowl Parade, the organization carries a strong 70-year-old tradition attracting more than 7,500 youth annually. The Junior Orange Bowl hosts competitive athletic, academic and cultural arts events in a diverse and safe environment. Since its inception, the Junior Orange Bowl has been serving the South Florida community and the youth of the world by hosting an international youth festival, which includes basketball, golf, tennis, cross country, creative writing, and events specifically designed for young adaptive athletes. The Junior Orange Bowl envisions a world in which every student and athlete is provided the opportunity for success.