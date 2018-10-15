Junior Orange Bowl kicks off its 70-year Festival Season

The Junior Orange Bowl kicked off its monumental 70-year Festival Season at the Newman Alumni Center on Thursday, Sept. 20.

Members, guests and sponsors celebrated a great evening of tracing back to the organization’s humble beginnings, while anticipating its paramount festival season. The Junior Orange Bowl highlighted all its established events, while honoring Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for 20 years of sponsorship and welcoming the new Royal Court community leaders.

The festival had its groove going, as guests mixed and mingled, enjoyed drinks, live music and “A Taste of Asia” passed hors d’oeuvres.

Founded in 1948 with the inaugural Junior Orange Bowl Parade through downtown Coral Gables, the Junior Orange Bowl has expanded its vision of a world in which every student and athlete is provided the opportunity for success.

Annually, the premier international youth festival includes athletic programs — basketball, golf, tennis, cross country, and events specifically designed for student-athletes with physical disabilities. The Junior Orange Bowl also includes educational programs aimed to increase access to and furthering interest in various fields including; robotics and STEM education, creative writing, photography, and more.

“Known as a Platinum Anniversary, The Junior Orange Bowl is honored to be a part of other notable organizations that have empowered the South Florida community for 70 years,” Junior Orange Bowl president Frandley DeFilie said at the 70th Festival Kickoff. “I am grateful to be a part of an organization that allows a diverse platform for competitive athletic, academic and cultural arts events.”

The Junior Orange Bowl Festival is possible with the sustained support of its festival sponsors: the Orange Bowl, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, City of Coral Gables, Badia Spices and Miami-Dade County.

Send emaill to jobc@jrorangebowl.org for participation or sponsorship information.