Junior Orange Bowl Robotics Competition Opened to Elementary, Middle and High School Students

All Bots on Tech – Partnered with Bots for All, the Junior Orange Bowl Robotics Competition, officially sanctioned by Vex, introduces elementary school students to the acclaimed competition on Nov. 3-4. The Junior Orange Bowl – Bots for All Robotics Competition welcomes elementary, middle and high school students with the opportunity to experience these moments, many for the first time, through an exciting engineering challenge. The Junior Orange Bowl Robotics Competition, collectively with Bots for All, will orchestrate a total number of 102 teams of young South Florida engineers, empowering them to mastermind their skill and creativity for innovation in the Vex and Vex IQ arenas. The winning teams are granted to qualify to compete in the National Vex Competition in 2019.

Rob Gordon, founder and President of Bots for All, serves as a Robotics Director for the Junior Orange Bowl, “”We are extremely excited the Junior Orange Bowl-Bots for All Robotics Challenge extends access to high quality, wholesome STEAM competition to hundreds of deserving young people countywide.”

The Junior Orange Bowl is partnered with Bots for All, a non-profit organization, with the goal of building future STEM leaders. Bots for All is dedicated to the growth of robotics in Miami-Dade County, coordinating competitions and the resources needed to establish a self-sustaining ro- botics and tinkering program within schools.

An important objective of the Junior Orange Bowl Robotics Competition is to inspire students, fueled to foster growth and interest in robotics among Miami-Dade County middle school, high school, and now elementary school students. In addition to acquiring valuable engineering skills, the future innovators gain life skills such as team-work, communication, collaboration and critical thinking. The following will be the first elementary schools to participate in the competition: Ernest R. Graham, AcadeMir Charter, AcadeMir Charter School Preparatory, Calvary Christian Academy, Hawkes Bluff Elementary, Pinecrest Preparatory Academy, Westminster Elementary Christian School, Pinecrest Academy, Pinecrest Academy South Charter School, W.J. Bryan Elementary School, Academir Charter School West, Miami Springs Elementary.

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public Date: November 3-4, 2018

Time: 10am-6pm

Location: Miami Springs Recreational Center

Demographic: Engineered for the youth – perfect for families