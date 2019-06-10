Jupiter Watch to take place at Deering Estate, June 20

The Southern Cross Astronomical Society (SCAS) presents Jupiter Watch at the Deering Estate on Thursday, June 20, from 8 to 10 p.m.

The Southern Cross Astronomical Society will have telescopes on site to view the planet up close. Bring a picnic and chairs or blankets to enjoy a relaxing evening with family and friends as you watch Jupiter rise over the horizon.

Cost is $10 for ages 4 and older; free for Deering Estate Foundation members. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 305-235-1668, ext. 233. Tickets are nonrefundable, rain or shine.

About the Southern Cross Astronomical Society (SCAS)

The Southern Cross Astronomical Society (SCAS), originally founded in 1922 as the Southern Cross Observatory, is one of the oldest amateur astronomical societies in the Western Hemisphere.