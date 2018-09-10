‘Kaleidoscope’ turns to community for support in honoring Safe Schools South Florida

Alberto M. Carvalho, SSSF Founder Robert E. Loupo among honorees, Sept. 22 in Coral Gables

Supporters and friends of Safe School South Florida are looking to “Kaleidocope” to honor two community leaders who have been at the head of the class in working to improve the safety, health, and academic success of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) students in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, SSSF Founder Robert E. Loupo, and the South Florida Gay & Lesbian Educators Group will be honored at the Kaleidoscope tribute and fundraiser at Coral Gables Congregational Church, Sept. 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

As the event theme implies, the work of this organization and its supporters is as complex and varied as the community of young people it serves, says SSSF Board President Marty McGuire, “like a complex pattern of constantly changing colors, patterns, and shapes presented through a Kaleidoscope.”

The event will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live music, and a silent auction. Funds raised will go towards SSSF programs to build Gay/Straight Alliances (GSAs), develop LGBTQ student leaders, and create adult allies in schools.

Now in its 27th year of service Safe Schools South Florida is the only organization in South Florida comprised of education professionals committed to training other education professionals and school staff, youth service provider agencies, parents/guardians, families, and communities how to create safer schools and communities where all students can learn and thrive.

With the Kaleidoscope event just around the corner, organizers are encouraging guests to step up now to take advantage of several ticketing and sponsorship packages available. Individual tickets are $50 per person and packages start with the premium “Presenting Sponsor” level:

Presenting: $5,000: Eight Celebration tickets. Email announcement of Presenting Sponsorship. Full-page color ad (outside back cover) in Commemorative Journal. Presenting Sponsorship Listing in Commemorative Journal. Acknowledgement signage at event. Acknowledgement on SSSF website. On-stage acknowledgement.

Valedictorian: $2,500: Six Celebration tickets. Full-page color ad in Commemorative Journal. Sponsorship Listing in Commemorative Journal. Acknowledgement signage at event. Acknowledgement on SSSF website. On-stage acknowledgement.

Salutatorian: $1,200: Four Celebration tickets. Half-page color ad in Commemorative Journal. Sponsorship Listing in Commemorative Journal. On-stage acknowledgement.

Scholar: $500: Two Celebration tickets. Quarter-page color ad in the Commemorative Journal. Sponsorship Listing in the Commemorative Journal.

SSSF focuses on numerous activities and events throughout the year. It empowers students through GSA leadership training and diversity conferences; trains educators to recognize, intervene, and prevent bullying of LGBTQ youth — real or perceived — and bullying of all students; and educates parents/guardians, educators, and the community on the challenges faced by LGBTQ youth and best practices on how to support and affirm them in schools.

Over the years, combined with the annual GSA Leadership Conferences initiated in 2011, SSSF’s Diversity Day and GSA Empowerment Conferences have brought together an estimated 8,000 LGBTQ and allied students from throughout South Florida schools.

Members of the Kaleidoscope Host Committee include:

Randi Adler

Clarence Brooks

Cindy Brown

Priscilla Dames

Dennis Edwards & Mark Steinberg

Liebe Gadinsky

North Miami Councilman Scott Galvin

Shelley Kolber

Jessica Lam

Tom Lander & Mike McQuillan

Janet McAliley

Richard Milstein & Eric Hankin

John Ruark & Sergio Papa

Diane Schneider & Luz Unica

Howard Simon

Michael Trigg and Michelle Trigg

Marilyn Volker & David Yoblick

Lu Henriquez

Ron Morgan & Steve Weirich

Commemorative Journal: Friends and sponsors are invited to show their support on this historic occasion by placing an ad in a Commemorative Journal being especially produced for this event. Ranging in price from $125 to $450, high-res JPEG or PDF ads may be submitted through Sept. 14 to safe@safeschoolssouthflorida.org. Ads placed according to size, submission date, and space availability.

For more on Kaleidoscope and general information about Safe Schools South Florida, visit http://safeschoolssouthflorida.org/kaleidoscope/. Also feel free to call 305-576-2126 or send an email to safe@safeschoolssouthflorida.org. Mailing address for SSSF is PO Box 24444, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33307.