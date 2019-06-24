Lowe Art Museum receives $120K grant from Beaux Arts

The Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr. in Coral Gables, recently was awarded $120,000 in educational programming support from Beaux Arts, a volunteer organization with a purpose to encourage an understanding and appreciation of the arts in South Florida through outreach programs and support of the Lowe Art Museum.

This gift follows a long history of support from Beaux Arts, the largest benefactor of the Lowe. Through major fundraising initiatives — such as the annual Beaux Arts Ball (which this year will take place on Nov. 16 at the Coconut Grove Ritz Carlton) and Festival of Art (next on Feb. 14-16, 2020) on the University of Miami’s campus — Beaux Arts has raised over $6 million since its founding in 1952.

It also has provided funding for the purchase of over 50 artworks for the Lowe’s permanent collection, which now comprises more than 19,250 objects that collectively represent five millennia of human creativity on every inhabited continent.

“It was with great pleasure that we were able to present the University of Miami with a check in the amount of $120,000. This is by no means the efforts of a single person,” said Aubrie Andrea, 2018-19 president of Beaux Arts. “Over nearly 70 years, Beaux Arts has worked to establish the tradition and a culture of supporting the arts here in Miami and South Florida.

“On behalf of our organization and personally as the 67th president of Beaux Arts, I can say that we greatly appreciate all that UM and the arts community in Miami have done to encourage our fundraising efforts. With your continued support, we plan to see another 67 years,” Andrea added.

Dr. Jill Deupi, the Lowe’s director and chief curator, whose position was endowed by Beaux Arts in 2015, noted, “Beaux Arts’ legacy of engagement with and support of the museum is unparalleled. Their membership’s gifts of time, talent, and treasure have enabled us to touch the lives of innumerable children throughout our community — including a number of Miami-Dade County’s most accomplished individuals, who remember with great fondness attending Beaux Arts Summer Camp when they were young!

We look forward to continuing to advance our mission and enhance Miami’s cultural life with the Beaux Arts standing by our side for another seven decades and well beyond.”

In addition to its continued financial support to the museum, Beaux Arts has hosted over 25,000 children at the Beaux Arts Art Camp at the Lowe and over 5,000 students from Miami-Dade schools for the art appreciation outreach program, “Hands On!”