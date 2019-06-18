Mary Lanham, Academic Medicine Veteran, to Lead UHealth and Miller School Marketing and Communications

Mary Lanham, a senior professional with more than 20 years’ experience in strategic marketing and communications management in academic medicine, will join UHealth and the Miller School of Medicine as chief marketing and communications officer on June 24.

Lanham comes to the University of Miami from the University of Maryland Medical System, where she was senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer.

“Mary’s experience at a large academic health system will be instrumental as we experience rapid growth while continuing to serve the South Florida community,” said Edward Abraham, M.D., executive vice president for health affairs and CEO of UHealth. “As organizations become larger, the need for top-quality leadership also grows.”

At Maryland, Lanham was responsible for system-wide marketing and brand strategy, as well as media relations, corporate communications and internal communications for 13 hospitals and more than 150 outpatient locations.

“Mary will provide the marketing and communications leadership to guide us on our present ambitious course, building on the progress we have already achieved,” said Henri R. Ford, M.D., M.H.A., dean and chief academic officer of the Miller School. “Her skills will expand our reputation as one of the nation’s most prolific academic centers of biomedical discovery and innovation.”

Lanham earned an undergraduate degree in communication at Pfeiffer University and a master’s degree in publication design at the University of Baltimore. She began her career at a Washington, D.C., public relations firm, later joining the University of Maryland, where she has worked for the past 18 years. Since that time, she has continually advanced to various leadership positions of increasing responsibility and received numerous professional awards.

“UHealth and the Miller School play key roles in the future of healthcare for South Florida and beyond,” said Lanham. “I hope to share my expertise in marketing and communications to advance the mission of the organization and its commitment to providing high-quality medical education and university-based care.”