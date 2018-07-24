Meet Henry from Coral Gables Hospital

Henry Capote is the chief financial officer at Coral Gables Hospital. Henry is responsible for overseeing the financial operations for the 245 bed acute care hospital and its departments. Before becoming CFO, he was the controller for three years at Coral Gables Hospital.

As controller, Capote’s position required overseeing the hospital’s operating budget and revenues, assisting with the annual budget process and preparing the Medicare and Medicaid journal entries. Capote earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Florida Gulf Coast University. He is fluent in both Spanish and English.