MERCEDES-BENZ CORPORATE RUN RAISES NEARLY $40,000 FOR UNITED WAY AS PART OF THE 35TH ANNUAL RACE SERIES

TeamFootWorks, producers of the highly-coveted Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run series presented by Turkish Airlines, announced today that nearly $40,000 was raised for United Way as part of the 2019 tri-county race series, which kicked off in Fort Lauderdale on April 4, continued in West Palm Beach on April 17 and concluded in Miami on April 25. Now in its 35th year, an impressive 37,369 total participants from more than 1,200 South Florida companies took to the streets during “Florida’s Largest Office Party”, with $1 per participant benefiting its local United Way chapter (Broward County, Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade County, respectively). Since 2013, the Corporate Run series has raised more than $250,000 for United Way.

From left to right: Miguel Farra, chairman of the tax and accounting department, Morrison, Brown, Argiz & Farra, and executive committee member at United Way of Miami-Dade; Derek Hodes, president, Momentum Marketing Group; JP Huseby, vice president, TeamFootWorks; Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade.

“We believe that healthy employees create healthy companies, which has been at the cornerstone of the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run for the past 35 years. We are grateful that participants continue to embrace this belief as they extend their personal health and wellness goals into the workplace. Having the opportunity to not only serve as an annual tradition for seasoned athletes, but in many cases the jumping point for first-time racers, all while giving back to United Way, never gets old. We’re already in the planning stages for the 2020 run series and look forward to another record-breaking year,” said JP Huseby, vice president, TeamFootWorks.

“United Ways across South Florida take great strides to empower children and families, and we are grateful to count on the support of TeamFootWorks since 2013 as the beneficiary of the Mercedes Benz Corporate Run,” said Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade. ”Not only does each race support our work across South Florida, it promotes the benefits of a healthy community, while building camaraderie.”

For more information on the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run, please contact TeamFootWorks at (305) 666-RACE (7223) or visit www.mercedesbenzcorporaterun.com , www.facebook.com/MercedesBenzCorporateRun or www.teamfootworks.org .

About TeamFootWorks

TeamFootWorks is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that encourages and promotes fitness through printed material, training classes and community events for all levels and ages. For more information, visit www.teamfootworks.org .

About United Way

United Way has been an innovative force in South Florida with a long and successful track record of responding to emerging needs and transforming people’s lives. Today our work is focused on education, financial stability and health – the building blocks for a good life. We invest in quality programs, advocate for better policies, engage people in the community and generate resources.