Mercedes-benz of Cutler Bay and Mercedes-benz of Coral Gables Grant Zoo Miami Foundation $30,000 for Educational Outreach Van

Custom-wrapped Metris van will deliver Zoo to You education program to the school community

Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay and Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables granted Zoo Miami Foundation $30,000 for the lease of an educational outreach Mercedes-Benz Metris van. The custom-wrapped van will assist in delivering the Zoo to You education outreach program to the school community in the tri-county area.

Zoo Miami Foundation’s outreach programs increase awareness of conservation initiatives for habitats and endangered species by bringing ambassador animals to share the threats their species face today. These outreaches enhance classroom lessons through 45-minute informal presentations with multiple animals. Topics covered include the Everglades, animals’ sensational senses and fascinating creatures from around the world. To book an outreach program or for more information, contact education@zoomiami.org or call 305-255-5551.

“We are excited to finally have a beautiful van that represents Zoo Miami Foundation and recognizes Mercedes-Benz’s generosity during our school visits. Our van will surely turn heads on the streets when people see the amazing animals and bright colors that we have featured on it,” said Jessica Parks, Director of Learning Experiences.

“Zoo Miami is excited to bring educational programs, such as Zoo to You, to local Title 1 schools. It’s made possible through the support of our partner, Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay,” said Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director.

“Bill Ussery Motors Group, parent company of Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay, is excited about our partnership with Zoo Miami,” said Greg Barnes, president. “Community outreach is an important aspect of who we are and this commitment provides the perfect opportunity to bring unique lessons to countless children across Miami. It’s a wonderful program and we are proud to be a part of it.”