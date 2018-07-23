MG Developer breaks ground on its latest luxury residential development in Gables

MG Developer continues to develop The City Beautiful, recently celebrating the groundbreaking of Villa Blanc, the firm’s latest project located on 311 Santander Ave.

Bringing refined French-style villas with an ideal location that trolleys between Miracle Mile and the Shops at Merrick Park, Villa Blanc introduces a lavish level of design and world-class sophistication combined with sleek urban living in South Florida’s most sought after neighborhood, Coral Gables.

At the evening celebration, guests enjoyed remarks by CEO Alirio Torrealba and Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli championing another highly anticipated development offering style and originality. The celebrations culminated at the 290 Aragon Ave. popup gallery presented by MG Developer, providing a look into one of Villa Blanc’s nearby amenities with modern artwork from internationally renowned artists.

“We’re excited to be adding to our collection of luxury villas and homes that all have their own distinctive character in Coral Gables, South Florida’s true international city that offers its residents rich traditions, history and a vibrant culture that they can enjoy in their own backyard,” Torrealba said. “Villa Blanc is our latest contribution to the city’s storied heritage, as we continue developing the future of Coral Gables by building beautiful.”

Offering four upscale three-bedroom villas with a private study, Villa Blanc offers a fusion of classic and contemporary French design crafted for elegant city living. Envisioned by MG Developer and designed by the renowned Z.W. Jarosz Architect, Villa Blanc features a bold European-inspired design into the core of Coral Gables, providing residents with meticulously designed homes set within the lush tropical environment that is in the heart of The City Beautiful. Villa Blanc’s prime location also brings residents within walking distance to the city’s main thoroughfares and trolleys that travel through the business district’s renowned shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Prices for Villa Blanc start at $1.49 million. For sales of MG’s developments, contact Fortune International Realty at 305-460-6719. For more information about the developer, visit www.MGDeveloperMiami.com.