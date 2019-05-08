Miami-based Investors Joseph DaGrosa & David Neithardt Invest in the Game of Soccer

Led by DaGrosa and Neithardt, local private equity firm, GACP, makes official debut into business of sports with strategic soccer-related investments





Joseph DaGrosa (CEO) and David Neithardt (COO) the Co-Founders of GACP, a private equity firm based in Coral Gables, is pleased to announce the company’s official debut in the business of sports. Led by DaGrosa and Neithardt, GACP Sports, a division of U.S. private equity firm GACP, recently invested in top soccer-related businesses including London-based SoccerEx, the world’s largest organizer of soccer business conferences, and French football club FC Girondins de Bordeaux, making DaGrosa and Neithardt the second American businessmen to invest in French football. Through these investments, the company aims to help advance the growth of the sport at a local, national and international level and make Miami the true epicenter of soccer.

By purchasing Soccerex, GACP plans to focus on expanding Soccerex’s presence in the United States, which will serve as a cornerstone to its strategy of developing a soccer platform and ecosystem, comprised of soccer-related businesses around the world. And through its investment in the Bordeaux soccer team (men and women’s team), GACP will be focused on expanding Ligue 1’s presence in the United States and staging a regular season match in the US & Miami, while leading the Bordeaux soccer club team to the next chapter through proper financial support, stability, and proper oversight. Additional goals and current efforts include: continue promoting equality in sports for women, prepare for the 2019 Women’s World Cup this summer, work on youth soccer development in Miami and France, expand Ligue 1’s viewership/television rights, explore new ways to better commercialize women’s soccer, explore collaborations with MLS, La Liga and other local soccer influencers for Soccerex & Bordeaux soccer team, and expand Soccerex’s presence in the U.S., starting with Miami.

Because there are few local groups making big soccer-related moves of this kind at the moment, GACP is completely invested in creating the most influential impact to help grow the soccer culture at a local, national and international level. In addition, GACP looks forward to continuing collaborating with these key groups to help grow the game together in order to make a bigger impact in Miami. Some of these initial plans include partnering with other prominent soccer teams to host friendly matches. At the moment, GACP is in preliminary discussions with Jorge Mas to organize friendly matches between Inter Miami CF vs, Bordeaux, and Marseilles which is confirmed for July 18th, 2019. Aside from Bordeaux soccer, GACP intends to partner with other influential names through Soccerex and other soccer- related businesses being acquired that will be announced soon.

As for additional purchases in the soccer world — the company is actively looking to acquire additional soccer teams globally on a proprietary basis. While the company’s recent purchases have helped introduce DaGrosa / Neithardt and their journey into the business of sports amongst the soccer community, the company anticipates these additional purchases to only continue elevating the company’s presence within the soccer world.

Aside from working to promote the growth of the overall sport, DaGrosa and Neithardt are also dedicated to working with the women’s team to promote equality in sports. GACP and The Girondins de Bordeaux are proud to take a role in paving the way for other clubs and are completely invested in their continued development and advocate for any improvements needed. Last month, DaGrosa and the women’s football team were invited to the 63rd session of the UN’s Commission of the Status of Women – DaGrosa was the only male invited to speak on the panel and give a speech (alongside Bordeaux player Vanessa Giles) on the work the soccer club and his company (GACP) is doing to promote equality in sports for women, and how the new owners plan to be models for other clubs and organizations to follow.

“I’ve long been intrigued by soccer and have been evaluating the industry for several years,” said Joe DaGrosa, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO of GACP, a private equity firm in Coral Gables. “Capitalizing on our successful track record and experience, we are excited to apply our restructuring expertise to the business of sports and invest, build and deliver long term value to soccer-related businesses — while playing a vital role in the growth of soccer and making Miami its epicenter.”

Over the past three decades, DaGrosa and Neithardt have made a career of identifying untapped opportunities that are on the brink of a tipping point, and for GACP Sports, it has always been soccer. Best known for his restructuring triumph with Burger King, DaGrosa has made many successful turnarounds across multiple other industries and is now applying that restructuring expertise to the business of sports alongside his longtime business partner, David Neithhardt. For over 20 years, they have successfully identified and capitalized on investment opportunities to deliver long term value for clients, and now, they plan on applying that restructuring expertise to the business of sports and expand their latest division.