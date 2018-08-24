Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and Miami Heat Break Ground On the Miami Heat Sports Medicine Center

Today, Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, and the Miami HEAT enter into an unprecedented partnership and break ground on The Miami HEAT Sports Medicine Center at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. The multi-year partnership is the first of its kind for the two organizations, both of which are stewards of wellness in the South Florida community.

Scheduled to open in summer 2019, the 49,000 square foot building is located at 1150 Campo Sano Avenue, adjacent to Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables, FL. The four-story renovation will house all of the Institute’s orthopedic specialties including a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center on the top floor.

“This is a truly unparalleled partnership that will make an incredible difference in the future of our Institute, and in the expert care provided to our patients and the community,” said Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and Doctors Hospital CEO Nelson Lazo.

The Institute has served the Miami HEAT – among many other athletic organizations – for over 25 years. The gift from the HEAT will help fund the operation of the breadth of programs and services offered at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.

“Throughout our history, Miami HEAT players and staffers have experienced world-class care by the industry-leading medical team at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute,” said Jeff David, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of The HEAT Group. “Our long-standing and fruitful partnership with Baptist Health has produced The Miami HEAT Sports Medicine Center, which will be a guardian of our community’s health and committed to excellence at every level.”

Currently, Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute serves as a clinical trial site for new orthopedic surgery techniques, novel implants, genetically-engineered cartilage and bone, and revolutionary biologics. The HEAT’s generosity will help the Institute continue to pioneer innovations in orthopedic medicine, and provide ongoing clinical education to the next generation of sports medicine specialists.