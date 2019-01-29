Michael Davis named as president of Pediatric Specialists of America

Michael Davis, MPH, MBA, has been named president of Pediatric Specialists of America (PSA), Nicklaus Children’s Health System’s physician group practice.

Davis has been with Nicklaus Children’s Health System for nearly a decade having served in various leadership roles including senior vice president of Strategy, Business Development and Innovation as well as vice president of Service Lines and director of Professional Services. He has served as interim president for PSA for the past 10 months, overseeing day-to-day and financial operations, as well as business strategy.

“Michael’s wealth of experience in healthcare management has been invaluable in guiding our ever-growing pediatric subspecialty group practice. We look forward to his continued leadership and commitment to the patients and families in our care,” said Dr. Narendra Kini, CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

During his tenure with the health system, Davis has contributed to the development and execution of a “service line” framework and methodology, has provided oversight of the health system’s annual operating calendars and strategic plans as well as the development of a partnership with Brigham and Women’s Hospital for a fetal care program.

Davis is a graduate of Boston University where he earned master’s degrees in both business administration and public health. He completed his undergraduate work at Brandeis University, majoring in pre-medicine and biological sciences.