Mitzvah Day Scavenger Hunts at Milams Market, February 3, 10-11:30 am

On Sunday, Feb 3 (between 10-11:30 am) Temple Judea is having its annual Mitzvah Day.

In support of Jewish Community Services Kosher Food Bank, one of the projects being sponsored by the Temple is a scavenger hunt at Milam’s Market.

The families will be “hunting for food items” based on clues, then purchasing the items and donating them to the Temple Judea’s food bank. Once purchased, the food will be loaded onto the Kosher Food Bank Van, which will then be delivered to a central food bank in North Miami.

It’s a win-win for everyone; mitzvahs, community service, food for the food bank, and revenue for Milams!

This is a great event and all participating families are sure to have a great time. The Temple has done similar food banks before but mainly in the North Miami/Aventura area.