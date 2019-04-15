MOAD at MDC to present the reading series To Write Miami

The Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at Miami Dade College (MDC) will present To Write Miami, a series of readings by Miami authors that explores the city’s fascinating relationship with literature.

Participating writers include Lynne Barrett, Scott P. Cunningham, John Dufresne, Patricia Engel, Fabienne Josaphat, Pedro Medina León, Legna Rodríguez Iglesias, Les Standiford, and Hernán Vera Álvarez.

Events will take place the last Wednesday of every month from April through October, with an additional activity on May 15. The eight readings will take place at Soya e Pomodoro restaurant, 120 NE First St. in Downtown Miami, and they are open free to the public.

Writers who choose a city as their muse give voice to both a place and a people. Part scribe, part dreamer, they issue facts along with fantasies, leaving behind a history of the intangible realities of urban life — of a people’s heartbreak and of their joy, of their loss and of their growth.

The series To Write Miami brings nine beloved Miami writers to Soya e Pomodoro restaurant over eight nights to explore how stories emerge from the raw sights and sounds of the city they love. The series demonstrates how writers pay homage to Miami and how, in turn, Miami feeds their creativity. The innovative readings will include performative elements, reflections on the city that nurtures and inspires, and conversations on the writing process that often begins before words are even placed on the page.

To Write Miami accompanies MOAD’s A City of the People series, which will take place at multiple locations throughout Miami from April to December of this year. A City of the People will feature a wide range of art experiences, screenings, readings, and public programs that explore what it means to exist in, and as, an urban community. Part of the cross-disciplinary, cutting-edge programming of A City of the People, the readings of To Write Miami will initiate discussion on art’s capacity to reimagine civic life.

The full schedule of readings is as follows:

Patricia Engel, Apr. 24, 7:30 p.m.;

Fabienne Josaphat, May 15, 7:30 p.m.;

Pedro Medina León and Hernán Vera Álvarez, May 29, 7:30 p.m. (Event in Spanish);

Legna Rodríguez Iglesias, June 26, 7:30 p.m.;

Les Standiford, July 31, 7:30 p.m.;

Lynne Barrett, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., and

John Dufresne, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

To Write Miami is curated by writer and journalist Anjanette Delgado and presented in partnership with the Miami Book Fair.

In April 2018, the Museum of Art and Design, Miami Dade College’s flagship museum, reopened with a renewed belief that art and design can change our communities and the world. MOAD offers groundbreaking exhibitions and programs that explore the challenges and opportunities we face locally and globally. Its programming convenes leading artists, designers, and thinkers to address the urgent questions of our time. MOAD strives to be a catalyst for action and a place that empowers people to rethink and remake their city. As the museum of Miami Dade College, MOAD follows its lead in operating throughout the city. Based in Downtown Miami’s Historic Freedom Tower, MOAD considers itself a Museum Without Boundaries. Its programing takes place in many neighborhoods, inviting everyone to be a part of the conversation. MOAD’s aim is to foster a reimagined Miami, built by and with its citizens.

Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College’s hours are Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 1-6 p.m.; Thursday 1-8 p.m. Museum admission is $12, adults; $8, seniors and military; $5, students (13–17) and college students (with valid ID); free for MOAD members, MDC students, faculty, and staff, and children 12 and under. Accessibility challenges: call 305-237-7710 for details.

For updates and a full schedule of events, visit www.mdcmoad.org/.