Month of June is packed with conferences, celebrations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As June unfolds, South Floridian’s calendars were packed with everything from conferences to celebrations.

On June 13, the Greater Miami Festivals & Events Association celebrated 34 years at its seventh annual Conference & Exhibition at Milander Center for the Arts & Entertainment. Among the many speakers during the workshops sessions were Ray Martinez of Ultra Music Festival/Miami Super Bowl Host Committee; Vivian Belzaguy of Ultra, who addressed sustainability at the festival for which they out performed, and George Neary, recently retired director of Cultural Tourism for the GMCVB, to mention a view.

Former Junior Orange Bowl executive director and president Roberta DiPietro is the executive director of the GMFEA and has been for many many years bringing it to a new level. Kudos on a great event.

The Coral Gables Woman’s Club was happy to particpate once again this year to promote the club’s beautiful historic clubhouse, a great venue for wedding, galas and special occasions.

In other happenings, the new Hilton Miami Dadeland, next to Baptist Hospital, hosted the launch of Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week on June 20. The affair featured numerous participating restaurants and vendors with samplings at a lovely party benefiting A Safe Haven for Newborns. Denise Erwin of Pisco y Nazca and Rosa Albert of the Hilton Dadeland are the dynamic duo who orchestrated this week of restaurant specials as well as the June 20 kickoff party. Take advantage of the $39 special dinner menus offered by the some great restaurants, June 24-30. Participating restaurants include Pisco y Nazca, Pubbelly Sushi, Table 55, Le Mirage Lounge & Whitney’s Restaurant, Two Brothers, Iberico, Inari Sushi, Devon Seafood & Steak, Earl’s Kitchen & Bar, Aoki Teppanyaki, and Sokai Sushi Bar.

Looking for a fun-filled summer adventure? Brightline and Rail Events Productions have announced the launch of the Havana Special Rum Train departing Virgin MiamiCentral on selected dates through June 29. This wonderful fun train ride is a party designed for those 21 years of age and offers a unique cultural experience that will last approximately two and one half hours with guests arriving roughly one hour before the departure of a one-and-one-half-hour train ride. Guests will enjoy three specialty rum cocktails, tastings, light hors d’oeuvres, entertainment by Cuban- and Latin-inspired music, and historical narration. With Cuban food from Sergio’s and rum from local Cuban rum distilleries, this is a great way to check out the future of South Florida rail travel via Brightline.

For information go to www.gobrightline.com/offer. By the way, Brightline offers student discounts and kids ride free; so, a $10 ticket might be an inexpensive outing for the family.

Speaking of fun events, the next Gringo Bingo Party featuring DJ Germain on Tuesday, July 2, 7-9 p.m., at Clutch Burger in the Gables will benefit The Gilded Lilies, a fundraising organization for Easterseals. Tickets are limited and always sell out. Since Clutch Burgers’ Steven Bradley and the Coral Gables Woman’s Club began holding these monthly events four months ago, they have raised more than $5,500 for various charities. For more information, email gloria@cnews.net. Tickets are $25 with $20 of that going directly to the charity.

Congratulations go out to all our Canadian friends on the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship. The country literally shut down for two hours or more on June 17 for the We the North – We the Champs Parade in Toronto. Last major championship for that city was 1993 with Major League Baseball’s Blue Jays but this celebration is nationwide. Good week to be traveling to Canada.

Until next time, keep making each day count.