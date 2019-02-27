National Orchid Garden Opens at Fairchild

Journey through a world of orchids at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, where more than 10,000 newly added orchids will grace the garden. The opening of the National Orchid Garden also marks the start of the 17th Annual Orchid Festival taking place Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The National Orchid Garden is the first of its kind, and will contain the largest public outdoor display of tropical orchids in the United States. Additional orchids have been integrated with Fairchild’s current landscapes including those from Fairchild’s historic collection donated by the venerable American Orchid Society. Thousands of orchids in all shapes have been planted on trees and palms throughout the Tropical Orchid Rainforest featuring award-winning hybrids, popular varieties, and extra-tropical species.

After exploring the Rainforest, guests can head into the Garden House to marvel at the dazzling orchid displays presented by the Orchid Society of Coral Gables. These displays are judged by the American Orchid Society and are showered with awards and accolades.

South Florida is home to a wide variety of orchids as well, most of them endangered in the wild. Visitors can learn how Fairchild’s Million Orchid Project is changing that by participating in propagation efforts on our STEMLab, a state-of-the-art mobile botanical micropropagation laboratory on view throughout the Orchid Festival at Cycad Circle. In addition, horticulturists and orchid specialists will present gardening demonstrations to show the best methods for growing and caring for orchids, and the OrKids learning stations for children will have interactive activities about the native butterflies, impact of hurricanes and growth mediums for orchids.

After browsing through the orchid exhibit, stroll through Fairchild’s 83 acres and discover exhibits like the Tropical Plant Conservatory, Vine Pergola, and Wings of the Tropics indoor exotic butterfly conservatory. Guests can purchase orchids and other plants as well as peruse the many food options available during the festival. Local vendors and food trucks will serve their favorite dishes, and the Glasshouse Café and Lakeside Café will be open.

Admission is $25 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and up, $12 for children 6-17, $12 for students with valid ID, and free for Fairchild members and children 5 and under. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is located at 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, FL 33156.