New Sunlit Sky art installation shines brightly in Coral Gables

The City of Coral Gables once again has transformed its downtown area with a new, metallic art installation called Sunlit Sky.

This is the city’s second public art installation to hang above the newly renovated Giralda Plaza and the second time it has partnered with Portugal-based creative group Sextafeira to create a unique experience for patrons and visitors to the area.

“Sunlit Sky is a magical installation and another example of our commitment to increase art and cultural experiences in the City Beautiful,” said Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli. “It is a wonderful followup to the Umbrella Sky project we experienced over the summer and I hope that visitors to our downtown area will enjoy the ambiance and experience we are passionate about creating for them.”

Sunlit Sky is comprised of 11,900 square feet of metallic mesh and 27,500 gold and silver strips that are suspended from above to create the perfect winter glow during both day and night. The installation which opened in mid-December will continue through Mar 10.

To stay up to date about the latest information and events taking place under the Sunlit Sky, follow the City of Coral Gables on Instagram @cityofcoralgables and the official hashtag, #SunlitSky.