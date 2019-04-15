Non-profit hospitals should be more accountable for charitable care

This Thursday, April 18, the Florida House is scheduled to vote on House Bill 1295 related to property tax exemptions for non-profit hospitals. The bill, sponsored by freshman Representative Mike Caruso (R) of Boca Raton, addresses inequities that cause local governments to lose property tax revenues, while at the same time addressing the need for additional health care in local communities.

“It’s simple,” says Representative Caruso, “a vote for this bill is a vote to mandate that non-profit hospitals provide Florida communities more free healthcare for low income and underserved individuals”.

Currently non-profit hospitals receive over $200 million in local community tax breaks with no requirement that they provide charitable care to these same communities. This bill will do something not currently being done with non-profit hospitals – hold them accountable for their charitable care. House Bill 1295 will require hospitals to document the value of charitable services they provide, and the hospitals will then get a local property tax exemption that is proportional to the value of the charity care they reported to the IRS.

This is a national issue. In 2011, non-profit hospitals benefitted from at least $24 billion in tax exemptions according to a 2015 analysis. These tax benefits meant no taxes paid into the school system, no taxes paid for local roads, and no taxes paid for city ambulances that bring patients to their doors. Caruso hopes that this bill will encourage non-profit hospitals to staff local clinics, offer free preventive care in the community, and provide pro bono emergency services to uninsured, low income individuals. Caruso gets it !