P.Pole Pizza is the New Hot Spot for People on the Go

A new way to “create your own” pizza in Coral Gables

This isn’t just another pizza concept – it is an opportunity for individuals to express themselves through pizza. The new pizza joint is a place for Millennials to create what they crave in an easy and efficient way. The pizza options are endless at P.Pole Pizza as well as having the opportunity to get it delivered right to your door in Coral Gables. The concept is to create a personalized pizza with as many toppings as he or she desires for one affordable price.

Founder Stefano Carniato wanted to create a place for easy access to pizza for pizza lovers on the go. The restaurant is set up in a way in which the customer can partake in each step of the pizza making process, while watching his or her pizza being made. Therefore, creating a clean and easy way to eat pizza!

“We pride ourselves on our fresh, Non-GMO ingredients in order to deliver a quality, quick pizza to the people”, says Carniato. “I wanted to create a pizza for the people, leaving the creativity up to them”.

First, the customer chooses his or her dough, with the choice of Chia dough or traditional dough, made fresh in-house every day. Then, he or she will have a choice of pesto, Alfredo, American marinara, Italian marinara, or spicy marina sauce. Next, the customer will choose his or her pizza’s cheese preference, such as mozzarella, goat cheese, Parmesan cheese, vegan cheese, or ricotta. The final step will be to choose the toppings, with the option of a variety of different meats, including vegan meat, and veggies. In a matter of minutes, a unique personal, oval-shaped pizza is made and ready to go!

Address

279 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, Florida 33134 Hours

Monday-Sunday 11am-11pm