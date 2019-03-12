Paws4You Rescue raises $75,000 at annual gala

Paws4You, a Miami-based, non-profit animal rescue organization, raised $75,000 at its second annual, casino-themed fundraising gala, “Chopard Presents Diamonds Are Forever,” on Feb. 16, at The Coral Gables Country Club.

The gala raised funds for Paws4You Rescue in support of its mission to save dogs from the threat of euthanasia in Miami-Dade County.

The black-tie event was attended by 300 guests, who were greeted by the organization’s rescue pooches upon arrival. The casino-themed fundraiser event included a dinner buffet and libations, as well as roulette and other Vegas-style games to raise money for the shelter.

Well-known philanthropists and committed community members Paul and Swanee DiMare were presented an honorary award for their years of support to Paws4You. David Cone, a former Major League Baseball pitcher for the New York Yankees, who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his perfect pitching season and publishing a book co-authored with Yankees analyst Jack

Curry, also washonored at the gala. Other special guests of honor in attendance included The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and New York Times bestselling author Teresa Giudice.

The glamorous affair was emceed by Emmy Award-winning journalist Cynthia Demos, WPLG Channel 10’s Jacey Birch, and well-known attorney Paul Cowan.

Throughout the night, guests tried their luck in numerous casino games, including fan-favorites such as blackjack and roulette.

Live entertainment was presented by a Broadway-style dance group which performed a show stopping number to Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend.

Guests also enjoyed a “Doggie Bar” sponsored by Chopard with doggie treats and one lucky guest won a custom signature Chopard dog bowl.

At the riveting live auction guests bid on prizes such a beautiful Chopard Happy Sport watch in 18-carat rose gold, which was auctioned for $10,000. Two diamond bracelets by jeweler Jeffrey Rackover sold at Bergdorf Goodman were both auctioned for $7,000 each.

“The event was packed and full of energy,” said Carol Caridad, executive director of Paw4You. “We are so lucky to have so many wonderful supporters for our no-kill shelter that saves the lives of so many animals and we are so grateful to the volunteers who work endless hours.”

The chairpersons of the event were Paws4You committee members Ann Rubino, Kathy Cowan and Rita Schwartz.

For more information on the organization, visit http://paws4you.org/.