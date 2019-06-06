Penelas has another strong fundraising month over $400,000

Alex Penelas Political Committee, “Bold Vision”, which shows the Committee has raised $402,000 in the month of May. This is in addition to the $501,000 Bold Vision raised in April. After 60 days of active fundraising, the Committee, which is chaired by Penelas, has raised over $900,000 and is poised to continue on its current pace for June. What is a good point to recognize is that Bold Vision has raised its money thus far without taking contributions from County Hall insiders, lobbyists or vendors and raised nearly twice as much as Daniella Levine Cava in the month of May. Daniella claims to have over $1M raised, but has been raising funds for close to 3 years. Penelas, through Bold Vision, has nearly matched that through Bold Vision and has done so in only 60 days.

Penelas is widely expected to open a campaign account for 2020 Mayor’s race sometime soon, and the ability of Bold Vision to raise funds is a good indication that Penelas will have a strong ability to raise funds for his Mayoral Campaign account.