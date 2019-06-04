Physical Therapy NOW grows to 53 locations in two years

Physical Therapy NOW, a leading healthcare franchise in Florida, Texas and New Jersey, recently announced six new locations in March, bringing its total to 53, with new centers planned for Southwest Florida.

Physical Therapy NOW (PhysicalTherapyNow.com) has 26 locations in operation, including the Miami area, six more slated to open by June and 23 under contract. In total, the company and its franchisees employ 240 in three states.

“We’re excited by the company’s growth. It’s an indicator that our blueprint for franchising a healthcare business works,” says Physical Therapy NOW founder Andres Zapata.

Founded in 2015, Physical Therapy NOW developed a winning formula to franchise medical services, which traditionally haven’t taken well to franchising. Unlike its competitors that look for existing medical businesses to serve as anchors, Physical Therapy NOW focuses on educating its franchisees and giving them the tools to grow, including the ability to bring in patients from day one.

“Our approach works because we teach franchisees administration and marketing and provide them the tools to bring in patients in a way that’s never been done before,” Zapata said.

The Physical Therapy NOW brand name and good reputation among doctors has helped the company develop strong relationships with leading health insurance providers, giving franchisees a solid foundation from the moment they open for business.

“Our growing number of locations and our reputation helps us build stronger alliances with insurance companies,” Zapata said.

Physical Therapy NOW franchisees are rigorously vetted. Once the ideal candidates are selected, they embark on an intense education and business-training process. Zapata’s team helps franchisees identify a location and negotiate leases, and it also assists with construction and permitting.

Most centers are located in shopping centers with high foot traffic. Many are anchored by supermarkets, fast food restaurants and gyms. Each center opens with a licensed physical therapist, an assistant and an office manager.

Physical Therapy NOW locations treat chronic conditions, sports injuries and helps with surgery recovery. Physical therapists offer a wide range of treatments, including exercise therapy, manual therapy and occupational therapy, among many others.

The allure of owning a Physical Therapy NOW franchise attracts healthcare professionals and a growing list of entrepreneurs. The company’s vice president of franchising, Sharmila Hall, is one of them.

Hall joined the company as a consultant, helping develop the business model. Once she saw its tremendous success, Hall invested in two locations: Florida International University and Coral Gables.

“Seeing the success of franchisees inspired me to become one myself,” Hall said. “Providing access to healthcare contracts and credentialing is a major benefit we give franchisees. Those are among the biggest hurdles for any health-care business.”