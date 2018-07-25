Public Meeting to Preview Diverging Diamond Interchange Announced

Driving Pattern Change Coming Soon to NW 27th and NW 57th Avenues

MDX will host a community meeting on August 1st to provide an important opportunity for the public to preview the Diverging Diamond Interchange, which will bring a new driving pattern to the interchanges of SR 836/Dolphin Expressway at NW 27th and NW 57th Avenues. In the new interchange, called the DDI for short, drivers briefly cross over to the left or opposite side of the road as they pass under the expressway.

The community meeting will be held on August 1st at 6:30 p.m. at Grapeland Heights Park at 1550 NW 37th Avenue, Miami, FL 33126. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MDXway. Graphic displays will be shown during the meeting and the project team will be available to answer questions about the DDI.

“We want to make sure the public is aware that the change is coming and familiar with how to drive the new interchange in advance,” said Juan Toledo, MDX Director of Engineering. “This community meeting is an opportunity for residents get information and ask specific questions. We are also canvasing the nearby communities, conducting small group presentations and running mass media advertisements to help prepare drivers for the change.”

The DDI is a modern interchange design that provides free-flowing expressway access by eliminating the need to make a left turn to the entrance ramps. The DDI has been proven to relieve traffic congestion and improve expressway access as well as safety for both drivers and pedestrians in other areas of the United States.

The DDI is a part of the Dolphin Expressway Modernization project which is increasing capacity and improving safety on SR 836 between NW 57th Avenue and NW 17th Avenue. Portions of the expressway are being widened to add an additional lane and interchanges are being reconstructed to dramatically improve traffic flow for drivers entering and exiting the expressway.

The DDI will open in August at NW 27th Avenue and at NW 57th Avenue this fall. For more information, please contact Public Information Officer Yvette Holt at 786-476-2856 or by email at 83628@mdxway.com.

About MDX

MDX operates and maintains five user‐supported expressways in Miami‐Dade County – SR 112/Airport Expressway, SR 836/Dolphin Expressway, SR 874/Don Shula Expressway, SR 878/Snapper Creek Expressway, and SR 924/Gratigny Parkway. MDX expressways are funded by toll revenue, which is reinvested back into the community and funds the construction of projects that alleviate traffic congestion, create thousands of local jobs and provide new opportunities to small and local businesses. The agency also gives back a portion of its annual revenue to drivers through the MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program.