Record-breaking crowds flock to The NightGarden at Fairchild

In just under three weeks, The NightGarden has taken Miami by storm, welcoming sold-out crowds to the 23 acres of spectacular lights and special effects at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

Due to widespread demand and the overwhelming success of the activation, Kilburn Live and Fairchild jointly announced an extension through Jan. 12. Along with the extension comes confirmation from the event’s producers that there is indeed a secret storyline to The NightGarden Experience, with an exciting, soon-to-be announced prize for the first person who solves the mystery.

The NightGarden has added a very special New Year’s Eve celebration, complete with a spectacular fireworks display and live deejay performance, providing guests with yet another reason to return and experience the ever-evolving magical gardens.

“We are absolutely blown away,” said Mark Manuel, Kilburn Live CEO. “Miami residents and visitors have so quickly embraced

The NightGarden. We are simply in awe of the overwhelmingly positive response.”

Nannette M. Zapata, chief operating officer of Fairchild, added, “The reactions from our members and visitors have been extraordinary. Fairchild has always prided itself on being a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, but The NightGarden experience has brought a level of attention to the garden’s programs and mission that has exceeded our expectations.”

While Instagram-worthy installations are popping up across the country, The NightGarden has set itself apart by providing so much more than just a photo opportunity. Aside from being a social media sensation, the NightGarden has unbelievable surprises for the whole family — with additional mysteries to be revealed in the coming weeks. People of all ages are wowed by the stunning illumination, spectacular special effects, and fun surprises set in Miami’s most gorgeous garden.

At the NightGarden, attendees are able to suspend reality for a few hours and enjoy enchanting activities, such as talking to a wise tree, discovering the fairies’ hidden message, and embarking on a not-so-simple scavenger hunt. Guests also can enjoy a rotating selection of some of Miami’s top-rated food and beverage options.

The NightGarden will be open seven days a week, Sundays through Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. (Holiday hours vary, blackout dates apply. Certain fees apply. Check website for full schedule.) Presale tickets can be purchased at TheNightGarden.com for as low as $20 for children under 10 and $28 for adults, and available at the Shop at Fairchild box office. Season passes are available for unlimited visits to The NightGarden, and special prices offered to Fairchild members.

Guests are invited to capture their experience and share the magic on social media by tagging @NightGardenExperience on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and using the hashtag #NightGardenMiami.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is located at 10901 Old Cutler Rd. For more information on The NightGarden and to purchase tickets, visit TheNightGarden.com.