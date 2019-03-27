Rep. Donna Shalala Co-Sponsors the Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions & Making Health Care More Affordable Act

Sweeping New Health Legislation Will Lower Health Premiums, Reverse GOP Health Care Sabotage

Today, Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27) cosponsored sweeping new health care legislation that will lower Floridians health insurance premiums, crack down on junk health insurance plans, strengthen protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and reverse the Trump Administration’s health care sabotage.

The Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions & Making Health Care Affordable Act was introduced the day after the Trump Administration asked a federal court to strike down the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, plus every other part of the health law.

“My district is home to the country’s largest population of individuals enrolled in the Affordable Care Act. With nearly 100,000 people receiving health care through the ACA, protecting the law of the land is vital to the health and wellness of our community,” said Rep. Shalala. “With the Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions & Making Health Care Affordable Act, Democrats are taking another step forward to meet our promise to lower health costs for the American people.”

The Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions & Making Health Care More Affordable Act of 2019 includes provisions that will:

Lower ACA health insurance premiums with strengthened and expanded affordability assistance

Strengthening tax credits in the Marketplace to lower Americans’ health insurance premiums and allows more middle-class individuals and families to qualify for subsidies;

Ensuring that families who don’t have an offer of affordable coverage from an employer can still qualify for subsidies in the Marketplace; and,

Providing funding for reinsurance, to help with high cost claims, improve Marketplace stability, and prevent the Trump Administration’s sabotage from raising premiums.

Strengthen ACA protections for people with pre-existing conditions

Curtailing the Trump Administration’s efforts to give states waivers to undermine protections for people with pre-existing conditions and weaken standards for essential health benefits, which would leave consumers with less comprehensive plans that do not cover needed services, such as prescription drugs, maternity care, and substance use disorder treatment.

Stop insurance companies from selling junk health insurance plans

Stopping the Trump Administration’s efforts to push Americans into junk health insurance plans that do not provide coverage for essential medical treatments and drugs, and that are allowed to discriminate against people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Reverse the GOP’s health care sabotage that has needlessly driven up premiums and uninsured rates, and empower states to innovate and invest in enrolling more people in affordable health coverage

Reversing the Trump Administration’s sabotage by requiring open enrollment outreach, education, and funding for navigators;

Investing in state efforts to conduct outreach to increase enrollment, educate consumers of their rights, and help individuals navigate the health insurance system;

Empowering states to implement new approaches to increasing enrollment and allows states to set up their own Marketplaces; and

Holding the Administration accountable for its use of federal dollars dedicated to increasing enrollment, outreach and running the federal exchange.