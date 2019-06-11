Rep. Donna Shalala Inducted into New Democrat Coalition

Today, Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27) proudly announced her induction into the New Democrat Coalition, a solutions-oriented coalition of Democrats committed to growing our economy and increasing opportunity for all.

“My entire career in public service and higher education has been devoted to developing and delivering pragmatic solutions and policies that utilize both the government and private sector, symbiotically. As a new member of New Dems, I am looking forward to working with a group of like-minded policy leaders who are committed to economic growth, job security, national security and prosperity for all. Our constituents want to see Congress work for the people and engage in common sense solutions to solve our country’s most pressing issues. I will ensure our message is heard in South Florida and across the country,” said Rep. Shalala.

The New Democrat Coalition is made up of over 100 forward-thinking Democrats who are committed to pro-economic growth, pro-innovation, and fiscally responsible policies. New Democrats are a solutions-oriented coalition seeking to bridge the gap between left and right by challenging outmoded partisan approaches to governing. New Democrats believe the challenges ahead are too great for Members of Congress to refuse to cooperate purely out of partisanship.