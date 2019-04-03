Rep. Donna Shalala Statement on the House Resolution Condemning the Administration’s Attacks on Health Care

Today, Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) released the following statement after the House passed a resolution condemning the Trump Administration’s renewed attacks on Americans’ health care.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to argue in federal courts that the entire Affordable Care Act should be struck down is a blatant attack on people’s health care, including 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions,” said Rep. Shalala. “Without the ACA, insurance companies will once again be able to charge those with pre-existing conditions more for coverage or even deny them health insurance. With nearly 100,000 people enrolled, my district has more people covered by the ACA than anywhere else in the country.”

“Without the ACA, millions in Florida and across the country will lose their health insurance. We need to come together and expand access to health care and reduce costs, not strip vulnerable people of the care they need by invalidating the ACA. That is why I voted for this resolution and have also co-sponsored the Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions & Making Health Care More Affordable Act, which will lower premiums, strengthen protections for those with pre-existing conditions, and prevent insurance companies from selling junk plans, so more people can get the care they need at affordable prices.”