Rep. Donna Shalala Updates Florida’s 27th on Her First Month in Congress

Since taking office on January 3, my team and I have been working tirelessly to improve the lives of the people in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

It was unfortunate that we entered the 116th Congress during a government shutdown. But the South Florida community was resilient during a time of need for 800,000 federal employees who were furloughed or worked without pay for 35 days. Thank you to the food banks, nonprofits, and business community for your efforts to support the impacted workers in South Florida and provide assistance in their time of need.

In my first month as a Member of Congress I have introduced and signed onto bills that explicitly target the Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his cronies, protect our communities from senseless gun violence, combat climate change, and strengthen Social Security for generations.

I was also assigned to the powerful House Committee on Rules and the House Committee on Education and Labor. As a member of the Rules Committee, l will have a voice on every piece of legislation the House considers for votes. What’s more, an appointment to the Education & Labor Committee will allow me to dive head-first into fixing our schools and education system, bringing down student debt, fighting for labor rights and pensions, and improving health care.

Addressing the Crisis in Venezuela

The people of Venezuela have suffered for far too long under the authoritarian Maduro regime. We cannot allow this dictatorship to continue to steamroll democracy and act with impunity. That is why members of South Florida’s congressional delegation have worked in a bipartisan fashion to address the crisis facing Venezuela. Together, we’ve introduced:

Venezuela Arms Restriction Act of 2019 – the first bill I introduced will prohibit the export of defense articles and crime control materials from the United States to Maduro’s security forces, which often use these tools against peaceful protesters with lethal consequences.

Venezuela TPS Act of 2019 – legislation I cosponsored that will allow Venezuelan nationals to become eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States.

Humanitarian Assistance to the Venezuelan People Act of 2019 – a bill I cosponsored that authorizes $150 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Venezuela.

Hitting the Ground Running:

Among the bills that I have cosponsored, I want to highlight a few that I believe will have a significant impact on the quality of life for Miamians.

Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 – expands background checks to cover all gun sales and closes the gun show loop hole.

COAST Act – bans offshore drilling in the Florida Straits and off both Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic coastlines.

Social Security 2100 Act – would enhance and expand Social Security for current retirees and future generations.

This first month has been full of challenges, but each day reminds me of why it is such an honor to represent Florida’s 27th District. That said, I want to know how we can do better, so please don’t hesitate to contact my office with your comments, questions, and concerns regarding the federal government or how I can work to better serve our community.

