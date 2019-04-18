Rep. Donna Shalala’s Statement on the Release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Report

Today, Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27) released the following statement in response to the public release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report.

“The conclusions in the redacted Mueller report do not exonerate President Trump — not even close. The report provides insight on some troubling acts and behavior on the part of the President—and it calls into question his motives, at the very least. I agree with Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Nadler that we need to hear from Special Counsel Mueller directly in order to get the facts, instead of political spin from Attorney General Barr and the administration. Congress – but more importantly the American people we represent – deserves the truth and deserves information that is free of partisanship and politics. It’s disappointing that we have to fight for such basic things.”