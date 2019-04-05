Rep. Shalala Amendment Included in Passage of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019

Today, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1585, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019, strengthening protections and access to safety and justice for all survivors of domestic violence, sexual harassment, sexual assault and abuse.

An amendment introduced by Reps. Donna Shalala (FL-27), Kim Schrier (D-WA), and Lauren Underwood (D-IL) was unanimously added in the final passage of the bill. The amendment makes clear that training initiatives to increase the capacity of early childhood programs that support domestic violence victims include trauma and behavioral specialists.

“In writing this reauthorization, we listened to survivors of sexual harassment and abuse, adding workplace safeguards, commonsense gun reform, and protections for transgender individuals,” said Shalala. “I’m also proud to address the programs that are available for children who have experienced, or been exposed to, domestic abuse and sexual assault. No child deserves to live his or her life feeling helpless or without access to behavioral health specialists. They need help too.”

As Secretary of Health and Human Services for the Clinton administration, Rep. Shalala played a role in drafting the landmark Violence Against Women Act of 1994 and implementing it as co-chair of the Advisory Council on Violence Against Women.

While the rate of domestic violence has declined by 50 percent since 1994, women are still experiencing domestic violence and sexual harassment at rates that demand Congress to pass a long-term reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. The reauthorization improves the services available for victims and survivors, empowers law enforcement to protect their communities, helps stop abusers and stalkers from obtaining firearms, includes protections for transgender individuals, expands housing safeguards and workplace discrimination prevention, and strengthens protections for Native American women.

“Twenty-five years after helping implement the original Violence Against Women Act, I could not be prouder to vote for its reauthorization. I hope my colleagues in the Senate will join us in reauthorizing this vital legislation to ensure women everywhere are protected from violence and abuse,” said Shalala.