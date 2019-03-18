Rep. Shalala to Host Two Town Halls in Miami This Week on Gun Violence and Climate Change

Representative Donna Shalala (FL-27) will host two town hall meetings the week of March 18th during her District Working Period. On Monday, March 18, 2019, she will meet constituents at Miami Beach City Hall where she will address gun violence in America. On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, she will address climate change at Palmetto Bay Municipal Center in Palmetto Bay. Both Town Halls begin promptly at 6 p.m. Constituents are welcome to ask questions following the legislative updates.

Miami Beach Town Hall Addressing Gun Violence

Monday, March 18, 2019 | 6 – 7 PM

Miami Beach City Hall | 1700 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Village of Palmetto Bay Town Hall Addressing Climate Change

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 | 6 – 7 PM

Palmetto Bay Municipal Center | 9705 E. Hibiscus St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

Additional Town Hall Meeting will be held throughout the year. The following dates are as follows:

Pinecrest – April 16—Immigration Reform

Coral Gables/South Miami – April 17—Education

Richmond Heights – April 25—Healthcare

Little Havana – May 29—Jobs/Economy

For more information, please call (305) 668-2285. Specific time and location information can be found online at https://shalala.house.gov/calendar/.