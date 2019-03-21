Artist in Residence Weekend Ancient Celtic Gifts with Rev. John Bell

EVENT

Ancient Celtic Gifts with Rev. John Bell

Rev. John Bell of the Iona Community in Scotland will delight audiences with music, lectures, and preaching at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ. In the spirit of the Church’s founder, George Merrick, Rev. Bell, an ordained minister of the Church of Scotland, will cross denominational lines with his lively program. Lecture titles include In Praise of a Global God, Scripture in Nature, Incarnate Jesus, Personal Spirituality: One to One, and The Missing Link.

Ticket Package for all Friday and Saturday events, including light lunch: $50.00

Individual Lectures: $20.00

Sunday event and worship: FREE

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday lectures can be purchased at GablesUCC.org/RevJohnBell or 305.448.7421.



LOCATION

Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ

3010 De Soto Boulevard

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(Directly across from the Biltmore Hotel)

EVENT INFORMATION

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

In Praise of a Global God (Singable Songs from around the World)

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Scripture in Nature

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lunch (Vegetarian Mediterranean Lentil Soup $5)

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Incarnate Jesus

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Personal Spirituality: One to One

Free lecture – open to all

11:00 a.m.

The Missing Link

Rev. Bell preaches in worship

Free, open to all

Tickets for Friday and Saturday lectures are available at GablesUCC.org/RevJohnBell.