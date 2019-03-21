Artist in Residence Weekend Ancient Celtic Gifts with Rev. John Bell

EVENT
Ancient Celtic Gifts with Rev. John Bell
Rev. John Bell of the Iona Community in Scotland will delight audiences with music, lectures, and preaching at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ. In the spirit of the Church’s founder, George Merrick, Rev. Bell, an ordained minister of the Church of Scotland, will cross denominational lines with his lively program. Lecture titles include In Praise of a Global God, Scripture in Nature, Incarnate Jesus, Personal Spirituality: One to One, and The Missing Link.
Ticket Package for all Friday and Saturday events, including light lunch: $50.00
Individual Lectures: $20.00
Sunday event and worship: FREE
Tickets for the Friday and Saturday lectures can be purchased at GablesUCC.org/RevJohnBell or 305.448.7421.
LOCATION
Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ
3010 De Soto Boulevard
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(Directly across from the Biltmore Hotel)
EVENT INFORMATION
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
In Praise of a Global God (Singable Songs from around the World)
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Scripture in Nature
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Lunch (Vegetarian Mediterranean Lentil Soup $5)
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Incarnate Jesus
SUNDAY, MARCH 31
9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Personal Spirituality: One to One
Free lecture – open to all
11:00 a.m.
The Missing Link
Rev. Bell preaches in worship
Free, open to all
Tickets for Friday and Saturday lectures are available at GablesUCC.org/RevJohnBell.
