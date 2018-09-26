Robert Alvarez Garcia – Coral Gables Hospital

Robert Alvarez Garcia is a nurse practitioner in the case management department at Coral Gables Hospital. He joined Tenet Healthcare in 2012, and he started at Coral Gables Hospital in August of 2017. Robert’s passion is to help people live happier, healthier lives. He ensures quality of care, and communicates with physicians on a daily basis. He also helps expedite patients through a safe discharge process. Robert received his Bachelor’s degree from EDP University in Puerto Rico and his Masters at Chamberlain University in Chicago, Illinois. In his spare time, he likes to ride his bike, fish and most of all, to spend time with his family.

