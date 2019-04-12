Run Fast… Cheetahs Are Coming to a West Miami Art Gallery

The majestic look of the cheetah has been photographed for decades by Zoo Miami Goodwill Ambassador and wildlife expert, Ron Magill. His photo exhibition at Frames USA & Art Gallery on May 9, 2019 will showcase cheetahs in the wild of Africa. This exhibition is expected to attract local wildlife photography lovers and fans of television personality Ron Magill.

Attendees will get to view Magill’s gorgeous cheetah photography and his commitment to cheetah and animal conservation. Mr. Magill will be signing autographs opening night from 6:30pm to 9:30pm and lecturing on his captivating photography. The photo exhibition will run through May 31st, 2019 at Frames USA & Art Gallery.

Besides being a wildlife expert, Ron Magill is an Ambassador for Zoo Miami and Nikon, an educator and animal conservation activist. The Ron Magill Conservation Endowment is dedicated to ensuring support for international wildlife conservation projects and instilling a legacy of global empathy from generation to generation. So while live cheetahs will not be at Frames USA, guests over the accompanying three weeks will have a chance to see amazing framed and matted photographs of one of Africa’s most majestic big cats.

On this night, the photography opening will be a perfect night for networking. Professional people from our community. Lots of flavored drinks will be available for free.

Frames USA & Art Gallery is a local custom picture frame shop and art gallery located on Bird Road. They are open seven days a week. Their website is framesusamiami.com. For more information about this event, please call Frames USA at (305) 666-3355.