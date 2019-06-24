See something suspicious: Alert authorities using SaferWatch app

If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood, you can alert the authorities using the new SaferWatch app. Users can report an incident as they see it happening by sending a text, photos, videos or audios directly to the Coral Gables Police Department. It provides real-time safety alerts and two-way communications with law enforcement. This free mobile application is available for both iOS and Android devices. Search “SaferWatch” on Apple’s AppStore or Google’s Play Store or visit www.saferwatchapp.com/coralgables.

(Photo courtesy: City of Coral Gables)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here