If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood, you can alert the authorities using the new SaferWatch app. Users can report an incident as they see it happening by sending a text, photos, videos or audios directly to the Coral Gables Police Department. It provides real-time safety alerts and two-way communications with law enforcement. This free mobile application is available for both iOS and Android devices. Search “SaferWatch” on Apple’s AppStore or Google’s Play Store or visit www.saferwatchapp.com/coralgables.
(Photo courtesy: City of Coral Gables)
See something suspicious: Alert authorities using SaferWatch app
