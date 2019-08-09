Setting a New Standard 

Shane Battier, an NBA Champion and St. Thomas parent, spearheaded a partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance.



Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) is a renowned national non-profit developing “Better Athletes, Better People” by working to provide all youth athletes a positive, character-building sports experience.

The partnership begins in August, and will provide St. Thomas with PCA training and education on a schoolwide basis in the form of live workshops and online courses for all leadership, coaches, and parents. Once the school year kicks off, PCA will integrate content into St. Thomas’ Physical Education program in order to reach all students (K-5) through a Jr. Triple-Impact Competitor® workshop. PCA will also advise St. Thomas’ Quest program in order to establish continuity between the classroom curriculum and their after-school development initiatives.



Head of School Lillian Issa said, “PCA’s principles are very much in line with our mission, strategic plan, and Responsive Classroom. I am thrilled that Shane Battier led this initiative.” St. Thomas will be the first elementary school in the area to incorporate the principles of the PCA model.

Shane Battier has been a member of PCA’s National Advisory Board for over 10 years, and said, “I have seen firsthand the positive impact that PCA has on youth sports. PCA’s research-based programming will enhance St. Thomas’ sports programs and extend the classroom to our athletic fields.”

To learn more about Positive Coaching Alliance, please visit www.positivecoach.org