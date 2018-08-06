Shops at Merrick Park to host National Night Out on Aug. 7

Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ will host National Night Out, in partnership with Coral Gables Police and Fire, on Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The free community event will provide the opportunity for Coral Gables residents and business owners to get better acquainted with their local police and fire departments.

The Coral Gables community will meet, engage and interact with local police officers and fire department officials, learn crime prevention tips, promote neighborhood unity and foster community. The public also will get an up-close view of various service vehicles.

“Shops at Merrick Park is proud to host this event which introduces our local police and fire departments to the community,” said Michael Cook, senior general manager at Shops at Merrick Park. “As a popular place for Coral Gables’ neighbors to shop and dine, Shops at Merrick Park offers the perfect backdrop to bring the community together.”

In 1984, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) launched an ambitious project. The leaders of the nonprofit crime prevention organization called on neighborhood watch associations, law enforcement agencies and other groups to help organize National Night Out. The City of Coral Gables joins this event to send a symbolic message to criminals that the public and the police are united and unintimidated.

For more information about Shops at Merrick Park, call 305-529-0200, visit online at www.shopsatmerrickpark.com or follow Shops at Merrick Park on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shopsatmerrickpark.

Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ pristine destination for fine shopping and dining, provides area residents and visitors with a distinctive collection of more than 100 stores and eateries anchored by flagship locations of Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. The center features luxury brands such as CH Carolina Herrera, Diane von Furstenberg, Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Tiffany & Co, alongside popular retailers such as Anthropologie, Banana Republic, J.Crew, Lilly Pulitzer, lululemon, Pottery Barn and Sephora.

The unmatched shopping experience is enhanced by delicious dining options such as Mariposa at Neiman Marcus, Bazille at Nordstrom, SAWA, Villagio Restaurant and Yard House. Elemis Spa, Equinox Fitness Club and the Landmark Theatre complete the well-rounded retail mix.

Shops at Merrick Park is located at 358 San Lorenzo Ave. in Coral Gables. The center is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.